The Minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has taken to Twitter to express his gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for reappointing him.

In a tweet hours after the announcement by the Presidency, the Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP) wrote: “Thanks for the confidence reposed in me @NAkufoAddo.”

The former Joy FM Super Morning Show host is among some former ministers of state retained by President Akufo-Addo while many others were shown the exit.

Thanks for the confidence reposed in me @NAkufoAddo. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) January 21, 2021

President Akufo-Addo Thursday submitted to Parliament for the approval, through the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, a list of names for appointment as Ministers in his new government.

The list includes the names of some 46 persons expected to fill the ministerial positions and support the president to fulfil his mandate in the next four years.

Although the president maintained many of the appointees from his previous term, a few notable ones did not make the cut this time around.

Among those who were excluded from this list of nominees were Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Minister for Local Government, Hajia Alima Mahama, Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey, Ministry of Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea and Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Gloria Akuffo.

Meanwhile, some new faces have been introduced.

The MP for Ahanta West, Kojo Kum has been posted to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry, whilst the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry will be headed by the MP for Damongo, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor