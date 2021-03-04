Information Minister-Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has recounted how he had to engage some parliamentarians prior to an election on the approval of his nomination.

According to the Ofoase-Ayireb Member of Parliament, he had to take that moment serious like he would do in any election since anything could have happened.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as he describes the outcome as a bit of a surprise after he polled 156 votes.

“I didn’t have to be complacent so I engaged as many MPs as I could and campaigned rigorously because I didn’t want any Indian film experience.

“Though I had my own target, I did not expect the numbers I had,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah added: “The outcome has strengthened my faith in God and I am convinced the Lord will always protect his own if only we work in honesty and in truth.”

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Parliament, by a majority decision and consensus, approved the nomination of 13 ministerial nominees while 10 were approved by consensus.

Three nominees, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, minister-designate for Information, Hawa Koomson, minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, who were earlier rejected, were approved.

Parliament, after hours of sitting, which dragged through Wednesday night to about 3:00 am Thursday, approved all 13 ministerial nominees in the Appointments Committee’s report.

The prolonged sitting was partly due to a debate from both sides of the House over the clarity in what was meant by a ‘majority decision’ as captured in the report recommending the approval of three of the 13 ministers-designate.

After unfavourable attempts to use a headcount, Speaker Alban Bagbin resorted to the use of a secret ballot to decide whether the nominees should be approved or not.