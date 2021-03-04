Ghanaian songstress, Adina Thembi, has left fans and followers in shock after she posted a video of her undergoing surgery.

Miss Thembi has explained the surgery was done on February 19, 2021, at the Tema Women’s Hospital to remove fibroids.

The video saw her in the theatre and in surgery outfits while the health professionals prepare to commence the process.

“Exactly two weeks ago today I checked into Tema Women’s Hospital to undergo surgery to have Fibroids removed,” she announced.

She took to her Instagram page to post the video and acknowledged the surgeons and hospital staff for a successful process.

“A HUGE thanks to the surgeons, doctors and hospital staff for making the process more relaxed than I thought it would be! Grateful for a successful procedure and an ongoing smooth road to recovery. Happy to be able to share my story. 🙏🏾,” she captioned.

Her post has generated goodwill messages from colleague industry players as well as fans who have described her as a strong woman.

Others have also expressed gratitude to God for saving her life.

Watch the video below: