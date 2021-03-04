Board chairman of Accra, Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV says newly appointed coach, Samuel Boadu is the right man for the club.

Boadu was unveiled as the new gaffer for the club on Tuesday, replacing Kosta Papic.

The Ghana U-15 coach signed a three year deal with the Ghana Premier League powerhouse.

“We see him as a man of integrity who is looking for an opportunity, one which Hearts is able to provide him. The board is very confident that we have gotten the right person,” Togbe Afede XIV told the club website.

“Our desire for him did not arise after the departure of Papic, he has been our long term target, the good news is that Hearts has been his long term target as well,” he added.

The young coach met the playing body on Wednesday and will start work on today, Thursday.

The Phobians have endured a tough start to the season and are currently fifth on the league log after 16 games.

Boadu begins his reign with a tough game against WAFA. He has coached Medeama SC, Asokwa Deportivo and Shooting Stars.