When you go to university… I can say of the top of my head that 80 per cent of the things they learn or study, they don’t use it in real life.

They don’t use those lessons or experiences in their real life… university is suppose to open your mind.. it gives you analytical steps thus you should be able to think when you go to the university.

When I came out of the university, I now have knowledge about how to relate with human beings, how to analyze situations and how to think ahead… I tried to work at Ministry of Foreign Affairs but it didn’t work for me… I studied political science so that was my natural route.

EL