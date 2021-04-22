A 41-year-old cocoa farmer identified as Kwame Manu has been found dead in a galamsey pit at Kwassa Kwagyansa in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

According to the nephew of the deceased, Yaw Ayisi, his uncle went out on Monday, April 19, but did not return home.

The family begun looking for him on Tuesday through to Wednesday when his body was found in a galamsey pit left uncovered.

Residents who spoke to JoyNews explained that the body had begun to decay, leaving a stench around the area.

The Wassa Akropong police were immediately informed and the body has since been conveyed to the morgue for autopsy and investigation.

Kwame Manu is survived by a wife and five children.