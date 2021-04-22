A routine 3-0 win at the expense of Cadiz was enough to put Real Madrid level on points with city rivals Atletico at the top of La Liga, as they rose above their injury woes and cramped fixture list to put in a professional performance.

Karim Benzema netted a brace and Alvaro Odriozola also got in on the goalscoring act, as Los Blancos hardly had to get out of second gear.

Cadiz sought to replicate their famous victory at the Bernabeu but found themselves on the end of an impressive display of attacking intent and quality as Real’s superiority in the final third shone through.

With the game wrapped up before half time, Zinedine Zidane was able to slow the game down after the break and introduce his talented youngsters off the bench, with Miguel Gutierrez and Mariano coming on in the dying embers of the match to earn first-team minutes.

A highly impressive performance from Los Blancos, as they seek to maintain pressure on Atleti at the league’s summit.