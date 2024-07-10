Ghanaian musician, Big Joe Frazier says he has not received any royalties from GHAMRO throughout his music career.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz with DJ Slim, the rapper revealed that despite registering with GHAMRO many years ago, he has not received any royalties from the organisation.

“They gave me an ID card and collected all my songs and registered me five months ago,” he said.

Big Joe Fraizer, who has been in the music industry for over 20 years, expressed his frustration, stating that he has not received any payment from GHAMRO despite his efforts and follow up.

He recalled registering with the organisation, but his name is no longer in their system.

The rapper disclosed that his income has come primarily from performances, thanking his hit song “Yaa Maame” for opening up international opportunities and enabling him to establish his record label, JF Project (Joe Fraizer Project).

The experience of Big Joe Fraizer raises questions about the effectiveness of GHAMRO in collecting and distributing royalties to artistes.

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) is an establishment under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005 and regulated under L.I 1962 of 2010 to collect and distribute royalties on behalf of authors/composers and other rights owners.