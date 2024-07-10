Kylian Mbappe has admitted both he and France failed at Euro 2024 after Les Bleus’ campaign was brought crashing to a halt in the semi-finals by Spain.

France had struggled to live up to their tag as pre-tournament favourites in Germany but still ground their way through to the last four, only to come unstuck in Munich.

Randal Kolo Muani gave them an early lead with Les Bleus’ first non-penalty goal (excluding own goals) of the tournament, but Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo netted – the former becoming the youngest goalscorer in World Cup or Euros history – in a quickfire turnaround.

France were unable to force an equaliser in the second half as they lost a major tournament semi-final for the first time since Euro 1996, with Mbappe wasting one good opportunity late on.

Mbappe ended the tournament with no non-penalty goals from 23 such shots. Since records began in 1980, only Deco in 2004 (24) has ever had more non-penalty shots without netting at a single edition of the European Championships.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after the defeat, Mbappe said: “They played a better game than us. We conceded two goals quickly and in the second half we had chances to come back but we didn’t take them.

“The competition was a failure. I wanted us to be European champions and we’re not. That’s football.”

Having suffered a broken nose during France’s Group D opener against Austria last month, Mbappe was asked whether his condition had impacted his form.

The forward – who will link up with his new Real Madrid team-mates in the coming weeks – refused to blame the injury for his lack of goals, saying: “We have to move on.

“It’s been a long year, I’m going to go on vacation to rest, it’s going to do me a lot of good. We mustn’t complicate football too much.

“You’re good or you’re not good. I wasn’t good and we’re going home, it’s simple. I have to rest. After that, I’m leaving for a new life.”

Mbappe played the semi-final without the protective mask he wore for France’s last three games, which Didier Deschamps previously said was impacting his vision.

Asked about the decision to abandon the mask, Mbappe said: “We made the choice before the match.

“I was fed up with the mask. I asked the doctor if I could play without it, and he told me to do what I want.”