The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has condemned the statement made by the running mate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh about the founder of their party, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

During his official unveiling on Tuesday, Dr Prempeh also known as Napo claimed that not even the achievement of Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah could match the records of outgoing President, Nana Akufo-Addo. The statement has since sparked a nationwide reaction with a section of Ghanaians accusing him of attempting to rewrite history. Leaders of the CPP are the latest to react to the claims of the Energy Minister.

Speaking to JoyNews, the party’s Political Affairs Chairman Kwame Jantuah questioned the basis for Napo’s claim.

“Has Nana Addo been named the Millennium Gentleman of the Century? Does Nana Addo have his statue at the OAU building? Does Nana Addo have a Mausoleum that shows who he was and what he did for this country? Has Nana Addo fought for the independence of Ghana? The factories Nana Addo claims he set up, can any of them compare to Nkrumah’s factories?

“So how can you compare the two? How? From time immemorial, the loans that we took, does it amount to what Nana Addo has taken? So what was he talking about?” he quizzed.

He wondered why Napo would even consider comparing Dr Nkrumah to President Akufo-Addo in the first place.

“Why the comparison? Is it because they are scared of Akufo-Addo?” he asked.

Mr Jantuah advised Napo to instead focus on his campaign message and avoid propaganda.

“He should come and tell Ghanaians how he sees the state of our economy, what he is prepared as a Vice President – if NPP wins the elections, to do to help his boss.”

