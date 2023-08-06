Renowned musician William Johnson, famed Stay Jay, has hopped to the defense of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) as he reveals he receives his monthly royalties.

Contrary to accusations that GHAMRO is not living up to its mandate of collecting and distributing royalties accordingly, Stay Jay is confident “the system is working”.

Months back, some artiste called out GHAMRO for what they said is ‘cheating’ as majority revealed they have not been paid more than GHS 250 since they registered with the organisation.

But, in a latest interview on Onua FM, Stay Jay claimed to have been receiving not less than GHS 20,000 monthly.

Asked how his story is different from that of his colleagues, he responded that “you have to know where to channel yourself to. When you go there and you register with them, they take all your royalties and everything for you everywhere. When you give them the chance, they will do it for you.”

In his view, registering with GHAMRO is not enough and artiste must make the conscious efforts to do constant follow-ups and have representatives.

“You have to know where to channel yourself to. When you go there and you register with them, I think they’re gonna take all your royalties and everything for you everywhere. You go there, speak to them and they show you everything you have to do and you follow it.”