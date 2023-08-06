A Kasoa District Court handed down a verdict sentencing a driver named Joshua Amankwaa to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.

The conviction was a consequence of the driver invoking curses on police officers using three rivers after an altercation.

According to the charge sheet presented during the trial, the incident unfolded when the police officers stopped Mr Amankwaa and conducted a search on his belongings, which included a bag.

Feeling agitated and questioning the officers’ actions, the driver expressed his displeasure at the manner in which they handled his possessions and the fact that he was the only one searched among the group of five.

In the aftermath of the confrontation, the driver resorted to invoking curses on the officers, using the power of three river deities.

Upon investigation and presenting the evidence in court, the magistrate deemed the driver’s actions inappropriate and unlawful.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea to 12 months in prison with hard labour.