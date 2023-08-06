The longstanding tension that often arises between police, pathologists, and relatives of Muslim victims who pass away under circumstances requiring investigations is set to be minimised with the establishment of a separate morgue for Muslims at Kintampo.

The initiative comes as a result of the generous donation made by Muslim Family & Friends, a dedicated group of Kintampo Muslim youth from both local and international backgrounds.

The newly established morgue is attached to the existing general morgue at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

The creation of this dedicated morgue is expected to alleviate the conflicts and disputes that have arisen in the past when conducting investigations involving Muslim victims.

In line with Islamic customs and beliefs, this separate facility will enable Muslim families to handle the deceased according to their religious practices and traditions, thus, providing a more respectful and sensitive environment during the investigative process.

Expressing gratitude for the significant contribution made by the Muslim Family & Friends, Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo, acknowledged that the donors have demonstrated their commitment to the welfare and cultural practices of the Muslim community at Kintampo.

Meanwhile, the acting president of the Council of Zongo Chiefs, Sariki Fanyinama III, called on others to emulate the good examples of Muslim Family & Friends.