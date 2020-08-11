Ghanaian gospel songstress, Empress Gifty, formerly known as Gifty Osei, has a piece of advice for people who think they can escape the consequences of their evil deeds.

To the wife of New Patriotic Party’s Hopeson Adorye, karma can never be escaped and anyone who has committed wrongdoings will receive a fair share of it in future.

According to her, if karma were a restaurant, no menu would be served, new and old customers will get served what they deserve.

READ ALSO:

She made this statement in an Instagram post on Monday, August 10.

The ‘Aseda’ hitmaker shared a photo rocking a colourful Ankara dress with the caption: “Welcome to karma restaurant; there are no menus you get served what you deserve.”