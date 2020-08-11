Managing Director (MD) of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has slammed critics of the club saying that they are focused on delivering their mandate.

The club has come under scrutiny after failing to win any major trophy in the past nine years.

Mr Moore, speaking exclusively on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, said they are not interested in comparing themselves to their sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko.

According to him, they are focused on delivering on their mandate.

“We Hearts of Oak are focused on delivering on our mandate,” Mr Moore said. “We are not interested in comparing ourselves to our sworn rivals [Asante Kotoko].

“No doubt that Kotoko is a big brand but Hearts of Oak is a bigger brand. We are determined to rebrand the club to become a bigger brand in Africa and beyond.

“There is a saying that great minds discuss ideas and that is how we Hearts of Oak want to work. We are not interested in the affairs of other clubs.

“Everyone on the Board is contributing to the progression of the club.”

Reacting to the ongoing Pobiman Project, Mr Moore said the project is progressing very well and expects the project to be completed in seven months.

“The contractor is doing a very good job and I must commend him. I will be there within the week and inspect the work.

“I am getting daily update from the site. We are expecting work to be completed within seven months,” he added.

The Ultra Modern Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centres (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.