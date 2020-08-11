Social media users are stunned over the total transformation of a little girl with unique blue eyes, who was allegedly rejected by her father.

Photos of the little girl, identified as Kaosarat, her mother Risiqot and little sister went viral after a Facebook user, Alabi Rukayat Oyindamola shared their story.

A popular Nigerian photographer, Mofe Bamuyiwa after the report got in touch with them to capture their beautiful features.

Taking to Instagram, the photographer shared the new amazing photos of Risiqot, Kaosarat and her younger sister, Hassanat and social media users cannot help but gush over them.

Mr Bamuyiwa indicated Risiqot revealed she had a son who also had brown eyes, but he passed on.

He went on to school followers on the condition, Ocular Albinism which he indicated accounted for the family’s eye colour.

Many have since commended him on the bold initiative.

Watch the photo below: