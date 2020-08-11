Social media users are stunned over the total transformation of a little girl with unique blue eyes, who was allegedly rejected by her father.

Photos of the little girl, identified as Kaosarat, her mother Risiqot and little sister went viral after a Facebook user, Alabi Rukayat Oyindamola shared their story.

A popular Nigerian photographer, Mofe Bamuyiwa after the report got in touch with them to capture their beautiful features.

Taking to Instagram, the photographer shared the new amazing photos of Risiqot, Kaosarat and her younger sister, Hassanat and social media users cannot help but gush over them.

Mr Bamuyiwa indicated Risiqot revealed she had a son who also had brown eyes, but he passed on.

He went on to school followers on the condition, Ocular Albinism which he indicated accounted for the family’s eye colour.

Many have since commended him on the bold initiative.

Ocular Albinism Ocular Albinism is a genetic condition /Mutation ,with the lack of pigmentation at the back of the eyes . Melanin is provided by our cells called Melanocytes , which is found in your skin, hair and eyes .several genes provide instructions for the making of proteins involved in the production of melanin . RESEARCH It’s proven that behind every Brown eyes , there is a blue eye. The only difference is the thin layer of the pigment on the surface . If the Pigment is away the the light can enter the stroma and reflects back the blue end of the spectrum It was believed that the light skin arose in Europeans 40,000 years ago , soon after the people left the tropical Africa for higher latitude .as they moved to the colder regions , needed something to synthesize Vitamins D in places where the UV light is lower , and that caused the change in the mutation of the genes . More research on this coming soon . *But as a result of this lack of knowledge RISIQOT was sent out of her husbands house because of her beautiful blue eyes*. Make up by @ritarosebeauty Hair by @trhairsuredbytolu Photography @mofebamuyiwa Assisted by @moh_visuals Cinematographer by @mcshot.anusiem Dress designed @the_maam Back drop by @zenbackdrops Charity given by @myextendedhands and many others #bmbstudio #mofebamuyiwa #portraitjournalism #documentaryphotography #documentaries #stories #family #mumandme #motherandchild #bond #africa #nigeria #melanin #africastories #ilorin #nigeria #nigeriastories #blueyes #albinism #ocularalbinism

