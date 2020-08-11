The Ghana Police Service has advised the general public to be wary of strange objects following an explosion at La in Accra.

The incident is said to have occurred at the La Beach on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and injured four children who were playing around.

A statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs, DSP Efia Tenge, said investigations were underway to unravel the circumstances that led to the explosion.

It further urged the public to report strange objects they see to them and parents should also not leave their children without proper care.

Read the statement below: