An executive management team of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has activated a nationwide visit to district offices of the scheme to stress on the commitment to staff safety and wellbeing.

A Deputy Chief Executive, Administration and Human Resources, Mrs Yaa Pokuaa Baiden and

her colleague Deputy Chief Executive, Finance and Investments, Francis Owusu, spent one

week to visit parts of the Western and Ashanti regions.

Mrs Baiden interacted with and addressed concerns of the National Health Insurance Scheme Staff (NHIS) staff at Nzema East, Daboase in Wassa East and Wassa West offices at Tarkwa of the Western region.



She entreated the staff to strictly adhere to all safety protocols rolled out by the World Health

Organisation and the NHIA to ensure their safety and that of NHIS members.

“Executive Management will continue to put in place measures which will ensure the safety of all staff, especially in the heat of the Coronavirus pandemic. Management will continue to provide you with the necessary Personal Protective Equipment, hand sanitisers and soap.

“I have observed that all the Veronica buckets are well positioned for use by staff and our

members,” Mrs Baiden highlighted.

“Stay healthy and avoid crowded places while maintaining social distancing protocols in your offices, especially when visitors walk in,” she added.

Mrs Baiden paid a courtesy call on the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere

Darko-Mensah.

She raised issues affecting the scheme’s operations in the region, saying: “It is the NHIA’s hope

that District Assemblies will help put offices allocated to us in good condition.”

The Regional Minister promised to liaise with the appropriate agencies to give the NHIS offices a befitting facelift.

At the Ejisu District Office in the Ashanti region, Francis Owusu promised staff there of

management’s continued support to make them more efficient.

