Popular actor, Antonio Banderas, has tested positive for coronavirus in Malaga on his 60th birthday, he announced today.

Mr Banderas, who is best known for his roles in ‘Desperado and The Mask of Zorro,’ announced his diagnosis on social media and revealed that he was experiencing symptoms of fatigue.

The actor celebrated his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel’s 40th birthday with friends a week and a half ago and shared photos of the party including a large cake on his Instagram page.

Spain is the worst-hit nation in Europe at the moment, with many of its neighbours including Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, recommending against traveling there.

And Malaga is one of the Spanish regions that continues to be worst hit by coronavirus, recording more than 800 new cases a day last week and face masks are mandatory in public spaces indoors and outdoors.

Banderas reassured fans that he expected to make a full recovery in the near future.

The Madrid-born actor posted online: “I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual.”

Spain has already been hit with new travel restrictions in a blow to its tourism-reliant economy.

The country has so far seen 314,362 confirmed infections, with cases soaring over the past week and 28,503 deaths recorded.

On Friday the Health Ministry reported 4,507 new infections — nearly 500 more than the day before.

The data, however, does not include information from the hardest-hit region of Aragon due to technical issues.

Banderas said he was ‘confident that I will recover as soon as possible’ from the ‘infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet’.

The actor added that he would be spending his time in isolation focusing on reading, writing and resting.

Banderas is the latest in a string of high-profile figures to test positive for the illness, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Bryan Cranston and the singer Pink.