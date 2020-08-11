Former Hearts of Oak forward, Bernard Arthur, has confessed he never enjoyed his stay with the Ghana Premier League side.

Arthur was part of the five players who were shown the exit by the club.

According to the Phobians, some of the players released were unwilling to renew their contracts while others were shown the exit for non-performance.

But Arthur, who joined Hearts of Oak from Liberty Professionals, says he joined the club with high expectations but did not enjoy his stay with the club due to the rocky relationship he had with the club officials.

“I was happy when I joined Hearts of Oak from Liberty Professionals,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I joined with high expectations. I knew what the fans were expecting from me so I was determined to do my best for the club.

“Kim Grant trusted me and believed in me because he knew what I could offer but things were not the same after he left. Coach Nii Odoom had his own philosophy and the players he liked but I was expecting him to be straightforward with me.

“I lost my playing position but I was still dedicated to the club. It got to a time our relationship was not the same and it was a difficult moment for me.

“For me, Hearts of Oak is a huge club but I never enjoyed my stay with the club. I can only wish them the best of luck in the future,” he added.