Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has revealed that it is impossible for former President John Dramani Mahama to win the 2020 general election despite having selected a female as running mate.

According to him, the responsibility of running the country appears too ‘heavy’ for Mr Mahama to shoulder as president.

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV, he was of the opinion that the way former President Mahama held the State sword – which is handed to elected presidents during their inauguration – in 2012, was an indication that he could not handle Ghana.

Let’s look at the handling of the sword with one hand and both hands…John Mahama held the sword with both hands because the country weighs much heavier than him and he can’t handle it. Akufo-Addo used only one hand which indicates that he can handle affairs.

Former President Kufuor used one hand whilst late Prof John Evans Atta Mills used both hands. Rawlings used one hand and Kwame Nkrumah used one hand…I’ll explain later, he told the host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

To the renowned man of God, all these have their own spiritual underpinnings so anybody who says former President Mahama will win the election is a big liar.

Former President Mahama is seeking to lead Ghana again after losing the 2016 general election.