A young Ghanaian vlogger, Kelvin Okeyere, has recounted how his decision to jump from the Dzorwulu overhead cost him eight of his front teeth.

According to him, the life-threatening experience happened on February 20, 2019, while he was on his way to the Accra Technical University, popularly known as Accra Poly, from a church service at Madina around 9:30 pm.

He said in an interview with blogger Zionfelix that a suspected robbery attack made him take that impulse decision as the only way of escape.

He said he did not want to take chances as the area is known as a hub for criminals and unscrupulous individuals.

“I met a huge figure wielding a machete aggressively approaching me and fear gripped me because it was a first experience and it was horrible.

“I couldn’t stand the sight of being murdered in cold blood for no crime committed so I opted for the overhead and fell off,” he narrated.

He added that his jaw twisted coupled with a fracture in his leg and various degrees of injuries.

Watch the video below: