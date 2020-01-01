The major assignment of Prophet Owusu Bempah is to be the trumpeter for President Akufo-Addo.

READ: Latest Prophecy: Prophet Owusu Bempah, 9 other men of God to die in 2020 – [Audio]

Founder and General Overseer of The Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has said.

He disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Wednesday monitored by Adomonline.com

The founder and leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International said the destiny of the renowned prophet is linked to the reign of President Akufo-Addo whose fate will be decided atthe polls in December 2020.

READ: Indomie seller bathed with acid at Kasoa on 31st night

Should President Akufo-Addo win the elections, Apostle Amoako Attah said the end of his [Nana] second term will also be the end of Prophet Owusu Bempah’s ministry.

“Owusu Bempah should forget prophecy after Akufo-Addo’s second term because he has ended his assignment on earth” he added.

READ: Mahama fires illogical Akufo-Addo decision; suspects ‘kickback’, ‘agency fees’ as motivation for new currency notes

Listen to more on the attached audio above