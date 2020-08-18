The Black Star International Film Institute (BSIFI), organisers of the annual Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) in Ghana, is set to hold a virtual concert for its fifth festival.

The live virtual festival dubbed, connect is scheduled to span from September 24 to 27, 2020, to connect international and local stakeholders.

The overarching theme of the virtual Festival, ‘Stronger Together’ is seeking to explore ways in which the film and creative arts sector can build great partnerships and leverage on existing opportunities for expansion.

Other objectives of “Connect” are to provide distribution opportunities to budding and emerging filmmakers’, to provide networking opportunities to filmmakers’ and other audiences.

It is also to educate and inform budding and emerging filmmakers’ about relevant industry topics including distribution opportunities, and to connect the world to African cinema.

According to organizers, the decision to hold a live virtual event in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic is to align themselves with the rethinking strategies the creative industry has adopted to maintain relevance.

Ms Philippa Ama Bentuma Arthur, the Manager of the (BSIFF) noted “The present pandemic affords us a great opportunity to innovatively push strongly to become better and not cower and it is with this determination the Festival decided not to cancel but to continue, albeit, online.

“Connect, will be no different from the on-ground experience of the film festival in Ghana. Annual activities like film screenings, masterclasses, panel sessions and the BlackStar Music Concert will all happen online.”

Ms Arthur added “The vision of BSIFF to position Ghana as a film hub, a film tourism destination and bridge the gap between African cinema and the world through film is bigger than COVID-19 and hence, must soldier on.”

There is no better time than now to be inspired by the talented young filmmakers’ whose films made it into competition this year, there is no better time than now to connect with BSIFF and learn, network and do business online.

“Connect” will run on the official websites of BSIFF and their social media platforms. Visitwww.bsiff.org and www.africafilmmarket.com to sign up for the event.

Call or WhatsApp +233 506481853 for inquiries.