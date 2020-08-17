Ghanaian musician, Becca has been serving the public with some impressive style goals since she became a household name but her choices have gotten more and more interesting over the years.
Whether she’s opted for sexy sheer looks, edgy styles, dresses, jumpsuits, or suits, Becca has never failed when it comes to sartorial choices.
The mother-of-one has been teasing her followers with some breathtaking birthday photos on her Instagram page.
Becca just turned 36, and to celebrate her special day, she clad herself in black apparel which made her look hot and classy.
The singer paired her look with smoky makeup and gorgeous straight hair.
Check photos below:
Today, i have a few words… Thank you to Almighty God for giving me the opportunity to see another year. With gratitude and a heart full of praises, I saw Hosannah to the most high. I seek your face daily and you show up for me consistently. Lord, thank you for always standing in the gap for me. You have been more than faithful and I will always be grateful. For one more successful year, I say THANK YOU LORD. Styled by @amfashion Dress from @ramirtw Makeup @koraspa @krissy_aseye Photography @frozzensecondstudios Location @kwarleyzresidence