Ghanaian Singer and Songwriter, Rebecca Akosua Acheampong is in hot waters for condemning racism following the killing of African-American, George Floyd.

Becca, as she is popularly known, took to twitter whose users over the years have been noted for trolling and backlashing of people, especially celebrities who supposedly commit blunders.

READ ALSO

Even though the actress meant no harm and made the comments in reference to condemnations she suffered after she went in to marry a Nigerian man.

Many users, however believe she has no moral right as someone who ‘bleached’ her skin to change her black complexion.

Read some tweets below:

Racism started when you went from Becca to Micheal Jackson https://t.co/BnbumuSk12 — Afua (@xx_tray) June 3, 2020

Dear becca, the Lord that transformed you from darkness to light, will also make our voices be heard pic.twitter.com/8TSjBC5g8n — 😷Nsawam Michael Scofield😷 (@OkwasiaBiNti) June 3, 2020

they call you becca no mean sey bɛ ka bi. https://t.co/3c4KX5pPav — tony (@afadjato) June 3, 2020

Becca used her marriage delima as basis to justify her comment on the on-going racial abuse.



But Ama K Abebrese intellectually schooled her from a larger content.



Asem aba fie😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zTigu45SO9 — Ghana Kan B Found (@ghkanbfound) June 3, 2020

I don’t understand why y’all dragging Becca. She really had a point. What she meant was ghskhejgvbdjdjbdbeekdjdbdn.

Edey make sense to you now? good. — .ひ (@thearmah_) June 3, 2020