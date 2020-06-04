Becca

Ghanaian Singer and Songwriter, Rebecca Akosua Acheampong is in hot waters for condemning racism following the killing of African-American, George Floyd.

Becca, as she is popularly known, took to twitter whose users over the years have been noted for trolling and backlashing of people, especially celebrities who supposedly commit blunders.

Even though the actress meant no harm and made the comments in reference to condemnations she suffered after she went in to marry a Nigerian man.

Many users, however believe she has no moral right as someone who ‘bleached’ her skin to change her black complexion.

Read some tweets below:


