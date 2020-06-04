Hip-hop rapper Dee Moneey has taken a swipe at Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, over a tweet he posted about President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission (EC).

Over the past few days, Mr Gyamfi hasn’t known peace on social media after he related America’s George Floyd’s killing to that of the new Voters Register being put in place by the EC.

The tweet he put out, according to him, depicts the true state of the EC trying at all costs to suffocate voters.

Sammy Gyamfi’s cartoon tweet

MORE:

The cartoon Mr Gyamfi posted didn’t go well with many including rapper Sarkodie and Joey B who asked the politician to pull the post down amid the backlash.

Meanwhile, the latest to add his voice to the matter is Dee Moneey and he tagged Mr Gyamfi “an idiot” for using Mr Floyd’s death to paint a political meme.

Checkout his tweet below:

Rapper Dee Moneey ‘lessens’ Sammy Gyamfi

Meanwhile, Mr Gyamfi has refused to render an apology.

Speaking on Adom 106.3 FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Mr Gyamfi said he could easily relate to the meaning of the cartoonist, hence doesn’t see any reason that should make him retract.