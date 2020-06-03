Apart from rapper Sarkodie who registered his disappointment in the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, over a tweet he made, Joey B has also joined the cause.

The NDC stalwart, making reference to the racist murder of George Floyd by some Minneapolis officials, claimed the Electoral Commission (EC) and the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) were subjecting voters to the same fate.

Rapper Joey B has also waded into the matter and is asking Mr Gyamfi to retract and delete the post in which a defenseless Ghanaian is seen begging for breathe as the EC and President Nana Akufo-Addo, representing the police, suffocate the voter with a new register.

Sammy Gyamfi’s EC cartoon

MORE:

Sarkodie earlier told Mr Gyamfi that, I will believe your intention wasn’t to joke with these serious n very sensitive issues, but you still wrong just do what’s right…. retract n take it down, Joey B added his voice saying: big man, its ok. just delete it.

But speaking on Adom FM’s flagship morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the NDC Communications Officer said there is no need to apologise because the cartoonist depicted a meaning he supports.