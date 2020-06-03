Kwasi Appiah’s five months unpaid salary will be settled, according to the Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

After failing to impress at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, coach Appiah left his role as Ghana coach on December 31 after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) decided against renewing his contract.

His departure has made a lot of headlines over his five months unpaid salaries.

The 60-year-old was on a $35,000 a month salary and is demanding for his $185,000 unpaid salaries. The former Al Khartoum boss threatened to drag the GFA to FIFA should it fail to pay his money.

However, the Sports Ministry has admitted they will pay the salary arrears of the coach after the GFA insisted they are responsible for paying the $185,000 arrears.

In the latest press briefing on Wednesday, Mr Asiamah assured that coach Appiah’s unpaid salaries will surely be paid.

“Coach Kwesi Appiah has done a lot for mother Ghana and I have huge respect for that gentleman and I have nothing against him,” he said.

“We [Sports Ministry] through the FA gave him an appointment and we fully supported him in all the assignment he took.

“I gave him the full support when the President insisted on that.

“We gave him a two-year contract and we fully paid him but the contract extension is only the problem and it is not because we are disrespecting the gentleman and not care about him, not at all.

“We care and we are concerned about Kwesi Appiah. We give him that respect as a Ghanaian.

“When I became a Minister, we owed Avram Grant at that time but we were able to resolve the issue and paid him so I can assure the nation that we shall pay Kwesi Appiah all his salary arrears.

“We love him as a Ghanaian. He is one of our own and we can never do anything against him.

“He has done a lot for mother Ghana and that is why we call him ‘Mayele’. We respect him because he is a gentleman,” he added.