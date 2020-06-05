Award-winning songstress Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, commonly known as Becca, has ignored the backlash she suffered on social media over her tweets on racism by posting a stunning photo of herself.

Becca has been trending at the number one spot on Twitter in the last 12 hours for commenting on the ongoing campaign against racism after the death of Africa-American, George Floyd.

Many people who have commented of her tweet suggest she has no moral right to say anything about racism, especially when she’s bleached her skin to have an appearance other than a black person.

Though she has sought to clarify her tweet, social media has not taken it easy on her.

Even before she could go off the trends on twitter, the singer has shared a photo of herself asking her fans to smile always and let love lead.