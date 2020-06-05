Kumawood actress, Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa has finally revealed how she developed her heavy boobs from age nineteen.

According to the young actress who has continually stunned social media users with her boobs, it is a hereditary trait which runs in her maternal lineage.

“People saw me in movies at the age of six and still want to think I am that little girl but as we grow as human beings, things including our physiques change.

“So it is not true I went for a surgery; it runs in the family,” she said.

The actress made the disclosure in an interview with Kwaku Manu’s aggressive interview TV.

She said even though her mother and aunties did not take take after her grandmother who was herself heavily endowed, they, the granddaughters, do.

“I am the least endowed among the grandchildren and you will be amazed at the size of the others breasts even at very young ages,” she added.

Watch the video below: