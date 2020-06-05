Award-winning musician, Fameye has taken, very personal, comments made by a fan about the content of his music.

The fan, with Twitter handle Kwabena Wan suggested squad should get a different content for Fameye since his music music had too much focus on his suffering.

The musician who considers himself as having moved from grass-to-grace, did not find anything light in the tweet thereby descended heavily on the fan.

Fameye had explained that the claims were absolutely false, adding his “Nothing I get” song was not even to tell about his suffering, except for his latest song dedicated to Okomfour Kwaadee.

His explanation was, however not accepted by the fan who insisted Fameye needed to change his lyrics if he wanted to survive in the music industry.

Below was the fan’s post:

Tins only go bee for you on social media !nokwr3 bia nim? Go lisin all my sngs I drp not features I no get 1 single Sef I talk say I Dey suffer for inside nothing I get sef I no talk say I Dey sofa just my recent song I did to honor Kwaadee is actually the song I sed … kwasia https://t.co/NcN6RHI1Ab — okomfour kwaadee (@fameye_music) June 5, 2020

The latter’s comment made the blood of Fameye boil as he cursed the fan, saying he will only find happiness on social media and not in his actual life.

Fameye’s response:

Guy nia wodwen mfa me hosaa 💃s3 nia wonim aa nie s3 me y3 nam aa wonso woy3 nkyinam! I Dey street pass you ! U go make am only on social media https://t.co/68EaOo2bSG — okomfour kwaadee (@fameye_music) June 5, 2020

That aside, Fameye told his fan if he does not make it in life, it will be as a result of the malicious comments made against him.

More response from Fameye to fan’s comment: