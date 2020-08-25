Twenty-two new films have been selected to compete in the live virtual edition of Black Star International Film Festival dubbed “Connect.”

The Festival announced that the 2020 virtual edition is set to take place from September 24-27, 2020.

The manager of the BSIFF this year, Ms. Philippa Ama Bentuma Arthur shares that,

“Over 200 hundreds films were submitted from different countries; however, only 22 of those were selected by the Jury for premier in Ghana.”

As is the case annually, many filmmakers’ around the world submit their films to the Festival.

A “capable” panel of Jury members go through the arduous task of choosing the final films that make it into the competition.

This year, as part of efforts to celebrate Ghanaian filmmakers, the Festival announced a special award category for Ghanaian films called the “Odehye3 category.”

According to organizers of BSIFF, many of the submitted films were from Ghana, and many of those films have made it into the competition.

The 22 selected films will compete under eight categories comprising of: Documentary, Short Film, and Feature Film, Women in Film, Student Film, Africa Rising, the ‘Odehye3’ category and Animation.

Additionally, three more films will screen under the non-competitive category.





Below is a list of all nominees: