Running mate to John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has been enstooled the Development Queen mother of Yankye Traditional Area in the Asunafo South District in the Ahafo region.

The formal Minister of Education, now bears the stool name, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Opambour I.

The coronation of the Vice Presidential Candidate took place at Yankye, when she paid a courtesy call on the Yankyekyehene.

The chiefs and people of Yankye Traditional area conferred the title on her to motivate women from the town and the region to aspire to be like her.