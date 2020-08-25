The Chief of Nobekwa Traditional Area, Nana Basoa Kumani III, has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for choosing Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate.

“It is time for an intelligent and hardworking woman to be at the Presidency,” he said.

According to him, the selection of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate to President John Mahama for the December presidential election was in line with the meaningful progression of women in the governance of the country.

The chief cited the exploits of Yaa Asantewaa, who exemplified the courage of women.

He gave the endorsement when Prof. Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on him at the start of her campaign tour of the Ahafo region.

He prayed for victory for her and the NDC, and called for issued-based campaign, adding that insults do not win votes.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thanked the Nobekwahene for the support and urged the people of the region to vote for the NDC in the upcoming elections giving the assurance that the next NDC government would fix all the difficulties and implement projects and programmes to enhance the lives of Ghanaians.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu, Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South and Eric Opoku, MP Asunafo South.