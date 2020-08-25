Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has failed the people of the Central region, hence the attempt by the party to choose Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the NDC.

He said it is a plan to deceive the people of the Central region.

According to him, the NDC has always benefited from votes in the Central region but has failed woefully to lay infrastructure projects that will develop the region.

He further stressed that the New Patriotic Party has proven over the years to be development drivers in the region, hence the people of the Central region must reject the NDC and give massive endorsement to President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections.

He said the choice of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will not change the minds of the people of the Central region to vote against NDC.

Mr Agyapong said President Akufo-Addo is a “visionary, bold, courageous leader” and one of the most consistent politicians.

“We have a President who is not thinking about elections tomorrow. President Akufo-Addo is putting in place generational legacies that many young people will grow one day to see. That is the type of President we have,” he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.