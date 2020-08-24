The Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has paid a visit to the family of the late financier of the NDC in Asunafo North of the Ahafo region, who was shot dead on Friday, August, 21 by unknown assailants.

She is already on a campaign tour in the Brong Ahafo Region and was escorted by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North, Collins Dauda.

Also among the team that made the visit on Monday was the former Deputy Minister of Education and MP for North Tong Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, former Health Minister Dr Alex Segbefia, former National Organiser, Yaw Boateng Gyan and other constituency executives.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang was at the residence of Akwasi Banahene to sympathise with the family.

According to her, the state of insecurity in the country is getting out of hand, and the perpetrators of the cruel act must be brought to justice.

Posting the pictures on her social media handle, Professor Opoku-Agyemang wrote: This morning, I was in #Mim to commiserate with the family of Mr Akwasi Banahene, a businessman and staunch member of our party who was murdered last Friday. My thoughts and prayers go to his family, and may his soul Rest In Peace.

The late Banahene was shot dead by some unknown men.

The murder happened in his Mim residence on Friday, August 21, 2020. Mr Banahene had just returned from work when he was killed.

Below are some photos: