Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3 Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abuhas, has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to honour promises it made during the 2016 December 7 elections.

According to him, the President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey and Director of the National Folklore Board, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, didn’t clearly communicate to the public the achievements of the incumbent government with regards to the party’s 2020 manifesto delivery which took place in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast.

The NPP, in its 2020 manifesto, has promised to build for Ghanaian artistes three recording studios in the country.

Delivering the NPP’s manifesto, Director of the National Folklore Board, Nana Adjoa Adobea explained that the move is to enhance activities of the creative industry.

But reacting to this, the 3 Music Awards CEO called the promise a lie.

According to him, out of the numerous promises that the NPP government made in 2016 which included building nine theatres across the countries, none has been done.

I can understand why Mark didn’t read or present this particular one and had to choose the director of the folklore Board, if Mark was actively involved, I doubt this is what they will put up.

She [Nana Adjoa] put up palpable falsehood, a lot of lies. Out of the 18 promises, six of these are targeted at the creative economy and as it stands today four months to elections… None has been achieved yet. I think NPP will do a lot of favour if they stop listening to themselves. They should stop the senseless propaganda.

This is not on, this is plane disrespect, he told Andy Dosty.

Mr Abdulai Abuhas said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must rather apologise to Ghanaians as to why the NPP failed to honour the 2016 promises.

“Four months to election what we expect is a genuine attempt at explaining away your challenges, possibly, even an apology before making amends.

“What do they take us for when they come to us and tell us they built theaters? They promised nine large ultra-modern seating theaters in nine regions. They should point which of them they have created.

“In Koforidua, the CnC building there that was built by Rawlings since time memorial…they went to paint and did some change locks of doors and you say you have built a theatre? are you serious? he quizzed.