Some young ladies of the Dream Chasers Academy in Nigeria have re-enacted the ‘Already’ music video by singer Beyonce and Major Lazer featuring Shatta Wale.

In the video, the young ladies were seen displaying the dance moves and all the antics and stunts that the original music video was based on.

The interesting part of their video was the caricature nature of their costume and setting which have a striking resemblance with the actual piece.

In a retweet, Shatta Wale, who was strongly featured in the video, used a love emoji to show how he feels towards the artistic and brilliant display of creativity by the young girls of the Dream Chasers Academy.

The Dream Chasers Academy is made up of usually neglected, impoverished girls who are trained and helped to master one trade or the other or pursue other ventures of interest.

The ‘Already Music Video’ has been a topical issue in the entertainment space in Ghana, especially when it has to do with bragging right among the local musicians.