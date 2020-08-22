The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on August 22 launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 polls.

The event came off at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

According to Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who gave highlights from the manifesto, the document touches on three things; “Accounting for our stewardship”, “Consolidating our process” and “Plan for accelerated growth”

Chaired by Dr. Bawumia, a committee made up of Hajia Alima Mahama, Elizabeth Ohene, Ken Ofori Atta, Dr. Okoto Osei, Alan Kyermanten, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Yoofi Grant, and others were responsible for putting together the new manifesto.