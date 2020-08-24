Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Equafo Abirem (KEEA), Samuel Atta Mills, is reported to have been involved in an accident on Monday, August 24, 2020.



According to reports, the accident happened at the Komenda junction after embarking on a tour of the constituency.

Hon. Samuel Atta Mills, MP for KEEA

Daily Guide Network also reported that the driver’s side of the V8 Landcruiser vehicle of the brother of late President Atta Mills has been damaged, leaving the bumper hanging.

However, both the Member of Parliament and his team were unhurt.











