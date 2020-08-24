Founder and Flagbearer for All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has promised free dialysis treatment for individuals suffering from kidney-related diseases.

He said this will be coupled with the building of new state of the art hospitals across the country.

“We shall continue to give free dialysis to every Ghanaian who needs it. I will rather spend money on free dialysis than on land cruisers for ministers,” he said.

This forms part of the healthcare policies outlined in APC’s manifesto for the 2020 elections.

He further assured that pregnant women will not be charged for delivery.

“Mothers are dying because they can’t pay for maternity charges, they can’t go to the hospitals because they can’t afford it, yet we call ourselves Ghanaians,” the flagbearer lamented.

Mr Ayariga bemoaned the current state of the country’s healthcare system.

The APC is the second political party to launch its manifesto ahead of the December elections.

The New Patriotic Party outdoored its manifesto on Saturday, August, 22.