A crowd gathered after a Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) student allegedly ran mad and jumped off a bike in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

In a video making the rounds, the woman is seen giving incoherent answers to questions from the people who gathered to watch her with interest. She mentioned that she’s from Ogbomosho and that she’s a student of LAUTECH.

She seemed confused and looked around and said she doesn’t know anyone around there. She also couldn’t tell where her bag was.

At one point, she goes to a man and kneels before him as he grabs her head, as though trying to cast out a demon.

The woman also said something about being raped.

Watch the video below.