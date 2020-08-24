Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has once again cracked ribs with his usual funny style of speaking the English language.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the launch of the NPP manifesto, Chairman Wontumi touted the achievements of the party.

A happy Wontumi said the NPP’s promise to, in its second term, advance loans to young Ghanaians in formal employment to pay for their rent is an indication that “abroad has come to Ghana.”

READ ALSO:

His statement triggered a chant from fanatics who had flanked him. The chants were profound when he used “perplexed” in his submission on his party’s intention to cancel the guarantor system for student loans.

It appeared the gathering least expected him to utter such a word considering his deficiency in English.