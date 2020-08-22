Former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Ejisu-Juaben under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has thrown an open challenge to the Ashanti Regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Bosiako alias Chairman Wontumi, to debate him on the real state of Ghana’s economy and the Results Fair.

In a submission on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Mr Ponkoh revealed that it is only Chairman Wontumi whose business is flourishing under the NPP government in the Ashanti region and so he [Wontumi] fails to see beyond the hardship his party has heaped on Ghanaians.

“Yaw, Wontumi goes around parading himself and his party as Ghana’s messiah. It is him I need. I want him one-on-one in an open debate on the real state of Ghana’s economy and the country’s results fair.

“It is only him that is making wealth in the region. Under the NPP, it’s only Wontumi’s businesses that are flourishing so he fails to see beyond the mismanagement of the country and always when he opens his mouth, he talks anyhow.

“He has continued to exhibit blatant disrespect to the people of Ghana, especially those of us here in the Ashanti region, insulting our intelligence in the least opportunity he gets to speak publicly…If he is a real man and believes in the so-called better performance of the incompetent Akufo-Addo administration, he should meet me in a one-on-one debate. I challenge him,” he said on Pure FM.