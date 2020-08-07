The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has put his position on the line ahead of the December general election.

With just four months to the elections, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, said he is winning all 47 parliamentary seats in the region.

According to him, with work done by President Nana Akufo-Addo in just his first term, the people in the region will reward him with massive votes.

“In 2016, we didn’t have free SHS, one district one factory and others but we won more votes so in 2020 we are winning all 47 seats,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Though a stronghold of the NPP, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has about four seats, most popular being Asawase constituency occupied by Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.

The legislator has accused the NPP of busing people in his constituency to register for the new voter identity ard as part of the scheme to win the seat – an allegation the NPP has denied.

Reacting to this, Chairman Wontumi said Mr Muntaka is crying wolf because he sees defeat staring in his face.

“Muntaka is just exposing his weakness; he now knows that the NPP is stronger than him that is why he is crying,” he stated.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman said they have been able to mobilise the grassroots especially in the NDC strongholds and is confident they will vote massively for the NPP in the December polls.

Chairman Wontumi advised the NDC not to spend their meager sources on campaign in the region since it’s a done deal for the NPP.

“Winning 2020 elections is a movement and no one can stop it. I will resign if NPP does not win all 47 seats in the Ashanti region,” he added.