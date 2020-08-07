The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has condemned the assault on its officials and journalists by students of the Bright Senior High School in Kukurantumi in the Eastern region.

The examination body in a press statement on Friday, August 7, said it was “appalled by the unruly and riotous behaviour of students in protest against the enforcement of stipulated examination rules and regulations.”

