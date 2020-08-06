Students of Bright Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region have attacked officials of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) supervising the ongoing WASSCE examination in their schools.

A journalist with the Daily Graphic in the Region who had gone to the school to report has also been assaulted by the students leaving him with severe injuries.

Bright SHS students assault school officials

The angry students allegedly smashed the phones of the officials and injured one of them because they are unhappy with strict supervision during the exam.

They clashed with the officials over social distancing in the examination hall, insisting the invigilators were too strict on them.

The presence of a few police officers following a distress call, calmed the situation.

The agitated students, realising the police had left, attacked Emmanuel Pacome, a reporter with the Daily Graphic when he was spotted taking videos of the incident.

The students crossed him with a motorbike at an obscure place after he had fled from the school compound and subjected him to severe beating.

The reporter sensing danger jumped on to a moving commercial vehicle to save his life.

But eyewitnesses say the rampaging students kept hitting him until they took his mobile phone and his bag containing his personal belongings.

He has since lodged a complaint with the Kukurantumi police station and has been issued with a hospital form.