Students of Ndewura Jakpa Senior High Technical in Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality have vandalised school’s properties in protest against the 1.5-meter social distancing sitting in the examination hall.

The students first destroyed the lightening system and plunged the whole school into darkness.

Parts of the ceiling of a new six-unit classroom block that was handed over to the school to end double track were removed.

The louvre blades of the school administration were also destroyed.

The rioting students managed to escape moment after they saw vehicles approaching the school.

The Chairman of the West Gonja Municipal Security Council, Saeed Muhazu Jibreal and the Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah who rushed to the school, told Joy News they were disappointed with the development.