This year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has taken a new twist as the awards board has announced dates for the much-anticipated programme for this year’s awards.

A major change in the 21st edition of the awards ceremony is that it has been slated for two days – August 28 and 29, a major departure from what used to be a day-packed event.

A statement released by the awards body on Thursday August 6, 2020 said given the peculiarity of this year’s awards in the face of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the scheme will be held virtually on notable media platforms with absolutely no public attendance.

Also, the nominations jam which was a major feature of previous years’ awards will not happen.

The weekend-package will see industry awards being presented on the first day while the Public Awards are given on the second day.

However, the VGMA says it is yet to reach a decision on allowing Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s participation, following the indefinite bans imposed on them for causing a scuffle last year.

Find the VGMA’s statement below: